Nearly $1 million granted to Chain of Rocks site

ST. LOUIS, MO – Great Rivers Greenway are working with their partners and community members to refurbish the Chain of Rocks Site.

The site was one of 19 projects nationwide that was selected to recieve funding from the National Park Service through the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership program. The grant amasses to $990,000.

Great Rivers Greenway has maintained the Chain of Rocks site as it has hosted events such as Eagle Days, Chain of Rocks car shows, many runs, bike rides, and historic Route 66 tours.

The plans include additions to security measures, natural features and amenities for everyday use and special events.

In 2019, community members and stakeholders collaborated on ideas to bring more people into the Chain of Rocks site. In 2020, those ideas were used to design a concept for redesign.

Great Rivers Greenway used the ideas gathered by community members and stakeholders to optimize the concept plan for a redesign. They will finalize their concept plan later in 2021.

Great Rivers Greenway will leverage local tax dollars with donations as well as grant funding for the construction of the redesign. They are currently fund raising as well. Construction of the concept will begin once funding is settled and will likely last 10-12 months.