Nearly 100 vehicle break-ins in St. Peters, Maryland Heights spur police investigation

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – As the snow begins to melt and temperatures begin to rise, police say they are also seeing an increase in crime. Early Sunday morning, employees at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in St. Peters and Ranken Jordan Pediatric Center in Maryland Heights walked out of their overnight shifts to shattered glass and missing belongings; their vehicles broken into by a band of thieves.

The St. Peters Police Department confirmed at least 75 cars were broken into overnight in the Amazon parking lot. After reviewing building security cameras, police say a dark-colored sedan with several passengers pulled into the lot around 3:30 a.m., began busting windows, and quickly grabbing as many items as they could.

Ranken Jordan Pediatric Center experienced an oddly similar situation. The Maryland Heights Police Department confirmed at least 20 vehicles were broken into in mirrored fashion. Police say the nature of the break-ins at both the Amazon Warehouse and Ranken Jordan is “smash and grab” theft.

Valerie Hoven with Ranken Jordan Pediatric Center says the facility partners with the Maryland Heights Police Department and has 24/7 security on the grounds. After reviewing their own security footage, Hoven says a large SUV pulled into the east parking lot, its occupants conducting a smash and grab, and was gone within a couple of minutes.

“The people who committed these crimes went to a very dark place in our parking lot that you couldn’t really see. You couldn’t really see it from the hospital either, and that felt a little premeditated perhaps,” Hoven said.

Though the car break-ins at both locations have related patterns, police have not confirmed that the two incidents are related.