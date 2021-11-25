KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Donations are pouring in to help a man who was freed from a Missouri prison after a judge found that he was wrongfully convicted in 1979 in a triple killing.

The GoFundMe fundraiser to benefit Kevin Strickland had surpassed $980,000 by Wednesday afternoon, and donations kept coming. Its initial goal was $480,000. Now, the goal is $10 million.

Many of the donors expressed outrage that the 62-year-old wouldn’t receive compensation from Missouri. The state only allows wrongful imprisonment payments to people exonerated through DNA evidence, so Strickland doesn’t qualify.

Judge James Welsh, a retired Missouri Court of Appeals judge, ordered Strickland’s release Tuesday, finding that evidence used to convict him had since been recanted or disproven.