Nearly all COVID-related data on a downward trend in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – There is positive news Tuesday morning in the local battle against COVID-19. Nearly every measurable category is down. One key number hasn’t been as low as it is now since early July.

The newly appointed St. Louis City Health Department director calls the latest downward trend in COVID hospital cases positive, but she cautions that residents still need to keep their guard up heading into the holiday season.

The task force reported 19 new COVID patients were admitted to hospitals Monday. That’s down from 31 on Sunday and 32 on Saturday. The last time fewer than 20 people were admitted to area hospitals with COVID was during the 4th of July weekend.

The seven-day moving averages of both hospital admissions and hospitalizations are also down. The area has now seen four straight days with less than 300 COVID patients in hospitals and discharges from area hospitals continue to outpace admissions.

Just two months ago there were 100 patients on ventilators. Monday’s numbers show just 49. Health leaders said there is no doubt that significant progress is being made.

“I’m always cautiously optimistic in that there’s two things that we have to keep an eye out for. Number one, major holidays we’ve spikes in numbers of cases hospitalizations then eventually deaths right around major holidays and secondly winter is coming and with it comes a plethora of respiratory illnesses,” St. Louis City Health Department director Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis said.

Sadly, COVID deaths in the region are not declining as rapidly as we would all like to see. Six more were reported Monday after eight were reported over the weekend. In October alone there have been 155 COVID deaths according to the task force.