KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One week after marijuana became legal in Missouri, nearly all of the dispensaries, manufacturing, and cultivation facilities in the state have applied to change their licenses.

The businesses when through an application process in order to secure a Missouri medical marijuana license when it became legal in 2018.

Now, four years later, owners are applying to change their medical marijuana licenses to comprehensive licenses.

A comprehensive license will allow businesses to sell to both people with a medical marijuana card as well as recreational marijuana users Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is in charge of overseeing licensing for businesses who want to sell marijuana, and its been busy over the past week.

In just eight days since marijuana became legal in Missouri, the department says 318 of the 322 licensed facilities in the state have applied for comprehensive licenses.

While the department received the applications, it hasn’t issued any comprehensive licenses at this point. The state has 60 days to approve the application,

A spokesperson for the department says it is currently focused on finalizing rules needed before dispensaries can begin selling to recreational users. The rules must be finalized by Feb. 6, 2023.

The department of health said it will not award any comprehensive licenses until the final rules are in place.

After that happens consumers will be able to purchase recreational marijuana by simply showing an ID to prove they’re 21 or older.

It is already legal for adults who do not have a medical marijuana card to posses up to 3 ounces of the drug.