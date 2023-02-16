ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County has changed a longtime process to acquire a construction permit for commercial or residential development.

County Executive Sam Page launched a new resource this week known as the Citizen Permitting Portal. This allows contractors to submit plans online rather than bring a project plan on paper to county offices in Clayton.

Page is hopeful the portal “will make it easier to do business in St. Louis County and save contractors millions of dollars per year,” according to a news release from his office. The change has been in the works for several years.

Prior to this week, contractors were required to print out physical copies of the plan and revisions to the county administrative building. Now, applicants can submit PDFs of their plan and fill out other information through a portal.

