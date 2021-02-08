Negative COVID test leads to stunning diagnosis for local health care coordinator

FERGUSON, Mo. – Valerie Valiant is in charge of empowering individuals and families in north county to overcome barriers.

As supervisor of social services at the Ferguson Community Empowerment Center, she is in charge of connecting families to vital services at Christian Hospital.

Valerie recently thought she had COVID. She went to urgent care and got a negative test but continued to get worse.

Finally, Valerie went to the ER at Christian Hospital Northwest. That’s where Valerie learned she had a very serious heart condition.

Stunned at the news, Valerie was quickly taken to Christian Hospital where the heart team was ready for her. Valerie was stunned and terrified to learn she had congestive heart failure.

It turned out one of the team members was Valerie’s friend since sixth-grade. Valerie got a cardiac catheterization and recommendation on a complete life change in order to live with congestive heart failure.

Valerie’s heart function has dramatically improved now. She is sharing her story in hopes other people who think they have COVID will go to the hospital for help. It could be something very different and more serious.