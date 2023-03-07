CLAYTON, Mo. – A Chesterfield man who crashed into a Ballwin urgent care building and killed an employee there pleaded guilty Monday and was immediately sentenced for negligent driving.

Marissa Politte, an x-ray technician at Total Access Urgent Care, was walking out of the building just after 8:10 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2020, when she was struck by a Honda Pilot. Politte was taken to a local hospital, where she later died. She was 25.

The man behind the wheel of Pilot, identified as Trenton Geiger, was suspected of being under the influence of drugs and arrested at the scene.

Investigators with the Ballwin Police Department said Gieger was traveling northbound on Clarkson Road when he passed out behind the wheel, crossed into the southbound lanes, through a parking lot, struck a light pole and tree, and then hit Politte.

In court, Gieger, now 22, admitted to disposing of nitrous oxide cartridges that were in his vehicle, and to possessing a controlled substance and other drug paraphernalia. A toxicology screening showed Gieger had THC in his system, though the prosecution could not find evidence of THC intoxication.

“This case shows how hard intoxication by drugs other than alcohol can be to prove beyond a reasonable doubt, given the current state of toxicology science,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said.

Gieger pleaded to second-degree involuntary manslaughter, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gieger was sentenced to two years in prison on the first three counts, and fined $250 on the unlawful possession charge. The prison sentences will run concurrently.