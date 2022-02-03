Negro Leagues Baseball Museum joins Civil Rights Trail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another Kansas City-area attraction has been added to the U.S. Civil Rights Trail, making it just the third stop in Missouri.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum joins the Truman Presidential Library and Museum in Independence and the Old Courthouse in St. Louis, where the Dredd Scott trial was held, on the trail.

The U.S. Civil Rights Trail was organized by state tourism agencies and is made up of churches, courthouses, schools, museums and landmarks where activists challenged segregation in the 1950s and 1960s.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum was included because of the significant impact of sports integration on the Civil Rights Movement, according to those involved with the Civil Rights Trail.

February is your chance to check out the museum for free. A partnership between the museum and the Kansas City Royals means that admission to the museum is free during Black History Month.

As for the Civil Rights Trail, it was created in 2018 and includes more than 100 attractions across 15 states.

The Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site and Sumner Elementary School in Topeka, Kansas are also on the trail.