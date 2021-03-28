Neighbor fatally shoots St. Louis man who was arguing with girlfriend

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man who had been arguing with his pregnant girlfriend for hours was fatally shot after he was confronted by three men.

Police said the shooting happened Friday evening. A witness told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the man who was shot was arguing with three men when he got a gun from his vehicle. One of the neighbors walked away but returned with a gun and shot the man.

A 63-year-old man who identified himself as the shooter said he regretted it but he believed he didn’t have a choice because the man appeared to be choking the woman.

The dead man’s girlfriend, Melissa Renfrow, said she was not choked.