ST. LOUIS – Three people are safe Monday morning after a neighbor woke them up to warn them that their house was on fire.

A neighbor heard an explosion at about 2 a.m. at a vacant home along Era Avenue at Lenora Avenue in north St. Louis. The flames spread quickly to the neighboring occupied home. The man was able to wake the three people inside. They all escaped unharmed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.