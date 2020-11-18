Neighbors in shock after woman kills 5-year-old son in murder-suicide

ST. LOUIS – A mother shot and killed her 5-year-old son early Wednesday morning and then took her own life inside their south St. Louis home.

According to Lt. Scott Aubuchon, commander of the city’s homicide unit, the two were found dead at about 6:15 a.m. in the 4000 block of Quincy Street, located in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood.

Police said the 25-year-old mother was suffering from some sort of mental health issues. They said she was in the home acting irrational, then police left and called for assistance.

Reportedly, a woman who lived in the home with the mother and the boy had called 911 to report shots had been fired. It’s unclear at this point if the child died before officers arrived.

The victim’s neighbors are heartbroken and shocked.

“It’s unbelievable. I can’t imagine … worst thing to do to. Take your child’s life; it’s the worst thing you can do,” said Dan Bequette.



Police have not released the names of the victims. The investigation is ongoing.