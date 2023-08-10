ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department were responding to a welfare check Thursday morning at a west county residence when they found the bodies of three people inside.

“It’s kind of unbelievable, to be honest,” Alexa Fountain told FOX 2.

A preliminary investigation suggests the shooting in the 200 block of Glandore Drive that left three people dead may be a murder-suicide. Police believe a man shot and killed two women before turning the gun on himself.

“When you hear something like that, and see where it happened, it’s shocking,” Fountain added.

Fountain has lived in the neighborhood for about a year, and had brief interactions with the people living there.

“They were very quiet, and they kind of minded their own business,” Fountain said.

Richard Smith lives in the area as well.

“I’ve actually seen the guy a few times,” Smith said. “He seemed like a nice guy.”

St. Louis County police would like anyone with information in this incident to help them with their investigation to contact the department at 636-529-8210. If you wish to remain anonymous or are interested in a cash reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.