FERGUSON, Mo. – Residents in Ferguson are still in disbelief days after a son allegedly stabbed his mother to death at her home in the 1700 block of Exuma Drive.

Antone Pate, 29, was charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. The victim was his mother.

“I just think dude is messed up in the head. That’s all I can think. That’s just messed up. You can’t be right doing something like that,” said one resident who asked to remain anonymous.

Ferguson police were called to the area around 7:45 p.m. on April 29 for a disturbance call.

“I just saw red lights. Red and blue lights. Yellow tape stretched,” the neighbor said.

When police arrived, they said they found Pate, who had stabbed his mother several times after an argument.

Police said Pate’s brother shot him in the back to try and stop the attack. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

“Violence within a family is tragic, but the murder of a mother is an unthinkable atrocity,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. “We will do everything in our power to hold this defendant accountable.”

Another neighbor, who also asked to remain anonymous, said the victim spoke to everyone and often walked to her two jobs. As a parent, he said he’s shocked.

“You only get one mother, that’s how I take it. So if you to do that to your mother, you don’t care for life itself, that’s just me personally,” he said.

Pate is in custody and expected to survive.

“To me, I feel like the brother did the right thing, because if that was the other foot, I probably would’ve done the same thing,” he said.