Nelly announces a Country Grammar documentary is coming soon

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis’ own Nelly announced Tuesday there is a documentary in the works for his hit album Country Grammar.

The hip-hop icon said in a Facebook post, “*** BREAKING NEWS ***Country Grammar the documentary coming soon!!!”.

According to the documentary’s preview, 20 years later it will reveal the story behind the album.

The album Country Grammar was released June 27, 2000, and featured hit songs like “E.I.”, “Ride Wit Me”, and of course, “Country Grammar.”

The album was on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart for five consecutive weeks and the U.S. Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart for six consecutive weeks among other accomplishments.

