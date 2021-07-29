Nelly boycott: Some Idaho residents don’t want hip-hop star to perform at state fair

ST. LOUIS – Hip-hop artist Nelly is slated to perform next month in a sold-out concert at the North Idaho State Fair.

But despite the sell-out, a number of Idahoans want no part of the “Country Grammar” singer and are voicing their displeasure with his scheduled appearance.

An op-ed piece on the Christian conservative culture blog Redoubt News says fair organizers are “lowering their ethical standards” by allowing Nelly to perform. The editorialist says the St. Louisan is “a vile representation of what is currently wrong with America.” The writer hopes for a boycott.

“Collecting money through ticket sales to people who live in CHAZ and CHOP might just help us get past the financial difficulties of the last year but is that what we are willing to sell our cultural souls for?”

CHAZ and CHOP stand for Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone and Capitol Hill Organized Protest, respectively, unpoliced areas in Seattle during the summer 2020 Black Lives Matter protests. The implication being that protesters from the Pacific Northwest are the only ones coming to see the show.

A local pastor said the concert should be a “wake-up call” for people and believes the fair board made a poor choice in booking Nelly.

Organizers say they understand every act may not be for everyone, but they’ve heard mostly positive feedback and ticket sales have been good for the fair.

Nelly’s performance is scheduled for Aug. 23.