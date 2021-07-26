Nelly celebrates ‘Country Grammar’ 20-year anniversary with tour starting in October

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MISSOURI – JULY 12: Nelly performs onstage in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of Country Grammar at Live Nations first ever U.S. drive-in concert series Live From The Drive-In at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis on July 12, 2020 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

ST. LOUIS – Nelly will start a two-month tour in October with supporting artists Blanco Brown, Harper Grace, Dusty Black, and Jimmie Allen joining him.

The tour starts in Christoval, Texas on October 8 at Cooper’s BBQ with Nelly, Harper Grace, and Dusty Black. It ends on December 5 in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena with Nelly, Blanco Brown, and Harper Grace.

The artists joining Nelly on the concert dates between October 9 and October 24 will be Blanco Brown and Harper Grace. Then the tour takes a hiatus from October 25 to November 25. Concerts return on November 26 with Nelly, Jimmie Allen, and Harper Grace. Those three will perform together at concert dates from then until the end of the tour. Blanco Brown will return for the final show on December 5.

This tour will showcase “the on-stage fusion of country, hip hop, rap, and R&B with a distinctly “rock n’ roll” presentation,” according to the rapper.

This tour is in celebration of Nelly’s 20-year anniversary of the RiAA certified Diamond record “Country Grammar.”

Nelly will also be traveling with a full live band

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on rocknconcepts.com.