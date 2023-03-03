TORONTO – St. Louis-raised rapper Nelly is now venturing into the world of music festivals.

The three-time Grammy winner announced plans for an inaugural R&B music festival this year, branded as the “Hot In Herre” music festival after one of his top hits.

Unlike a tour, a music festival consists of many artists at one centralized location. Nelly headlines the “Hot in Herre” festival.

Often loyal to his St. Louis roots, Nelly will not bring his first-ever music festival to his hometown. More notably, it’s not even set in the United States.

The “Hot in Herre” festival is planned for June 24 in Canada, specifically Donsview Park in Toronto, Ontario.

“Toronto is one of my favorite cities to perform in, and the fact that I get to come back and bring all the people that came up with me in the industry means everything,” Nelly noted in a news release cited by music media company Revolt.TV. “We have a lot of surprises in store for you, Toronto, and the Hot in Herre team can’t wait for this summer.”

Other artists expected to perform at the “Hot in Herre” Festival include Ne-Yo, Akon, T.I., Fat Joe, Rick Ross, Ja Rule, Chingy and Keri Hilson. For more information on the event or to explore tickets, click here.