WASHINGTON, Mo. – Rapper and St. Louis native Nelly is set to perform at the Washington Town & Country Fair this summer. He’ll take the stage Friday, August 4, 2023, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Nelly is widely-known for songs like ‘Air Force Ones’, ‘E.I.’, and ‘Hot In Herre.’ His country album ‘Heartland’ made the Billboard’s Top Ten County Album back in 2021.