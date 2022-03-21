ST. LOUIS – If Nelly says he’s proud to be from the Lou, then why did he have on a LA Dodgers jersey.

The Los Angeles Dodgers posted photos of the St. Louis rapper on Twitter. He appeared to be all smiles while taking batting practice.

Nelly fans and Cardinals fans were equally shocked by the photos. Commenters wrote, “take that off,” “this is not cool,” and “you got some ‘splaining to do to the Cardinals faithful!”

In November 2021, Nelly celebrated his 47th birthday by performing at Ballpark Village.

He played in the outside area to a packed crowd. Nelly is touring this fall on his Lil Bit of Music Series. He is playing some gigs with Jimmie Allen and others with Blanco Brown. He was wearing a St. Louis Cardinals hat and a black leather jacket with the words St. Louis on it. Another singer with him was wearing a Cardinals hat.

Fans showed up with shirts and hats supporting Nelly. The singer has even launched his own clothing line with a St. Louis-based streetwear company to represent his hometown with pride.