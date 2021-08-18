Nelly to appear on CMT Crossroads

ST. LOUIS, Mo – Three-time Grammy-award-winning artist Nelly will appear on the latest edition of CMT Crossroads.

Nelly makes his first appearance on the series as the first Hip-Hop artist to appear on the show on Sept. 1 at 10p/9c. The St. Louis native joins CMT as he celebrates the August 27 release of his new project Heartland EP.

Nelly states “I’m excited to celebrate my music with my friends and fellow artists on Crossroads!”. He will be joined by Nashville artists Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Blanco Brown, and BREELAND.

The 60 minute special will include new music from Heartland EP as well as some of Nelly’s biggest hits from his career.

