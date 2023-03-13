ST. LOUIS – St. Louis native and three-time Grammy winner Nelly will perform at the 121st Missouri State Fair this summer.

The hip-hop mogul is scheduled to appear at the fair’s Grandstand stage on Friday, Aug. 18. Tickets are $50 for the track and $40 for the grandstand.

Nelly is the fourth concert announcement for the fair. Previously announced shows include Tyler Hubbard with Parmalee (Aug. 10), LAiney Wilson with Jackson Dean (Aug. 11), and Cory Asbury and CAIN (Aug. 16).

Tickets for all fair concerts will go on sale at 9 a.m. on June 27 through Etix. Grandstand tickets do not grant admission to the fair, and vice versa. They must be purchased separately.