Nelly to play at Ballpark Village to celebrate his birthday

ST. LOUIS– Nelly will be playing in St. Louis for a big birthday bash on November 2. The St. Louis native will be turning 47 and will be live with his full band at Ballpark Village for a concert to celebrate.

He will be playing all his hits from yesterday and today.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Sept.22 at 10 a.m. The link to buy tickets will go live later this week and you can follow the event on Ballpark Village’s Facebook page to get updates.

Nelly is touring this fall on his Lil Bit of Music Series. He is playing some gigs with Jimmie Allen and others with Blanco Brown.