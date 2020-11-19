Nelly to play Chuck Berry in Buddy Holly inspired biopic ‘Clear Lake’

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Prix Productions announced Thursday St. Louis’ own Nelly will be playing the role of St. Louis icon, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Chuck Berry in the upcoming Buddy Holly inspired biopic “Clear Lake.”
According to Prix Productions, The Grammy-winning hip hop superstar will be acting alongside The Morning Show’s Ruairi O’Connor, Golden Globe nominee Colin Hanks, and Diana Guerro from Orange is the New Black.
Ruairi O’Connor will be playing the part of rock & roll pioneer Buddy Holly.
Clear Lake will be directed by Bruce Beresford of Driving Miss Daisy and Tender Mercies fame.
The Biopic will be produced by Rick French and Oscar-nominated and Grammy-winning producer Stuart Benjamin.
