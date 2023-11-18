St. Louis, MO—The Black and White Ball, St. Louis’ premier celebrity gala, is set to make a return in 2023. For over a decade, Grammy Award-winning rapper, actor, and entrepreneur Nelly has annually hosted this black-tie affair with the purpose of giving back to his hometown.

The 11th edition of the Black and White Ball will channel its glitz and glamour towards a noble cause: raising funds for Make-A-Wish Missouri. This organization is fervently committed to fulfilling the wishes of children grappling with life-threatening medical conditions, aiming to infuse their human experience with hope, strength, and joy.

After a brief hiatus, the ball is making its comeback on Sunday, December 3, at the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis. Nelly is set to host a diverse array of invited guests from the entertainment, sports, and business communities.

During the event, Nelly will take a moment to honor Ozzie Smith, a St. Louis Cardinal, 15-time MLB All-Star, and Baseball Hall-of-Famer.

The funds generated from the Black and White Ball will be directed towards granting wishes for local St. Louis children, carrying forward the gala’s legacy of supporting locally focused charities. Additionally, the event will contribute to scholarships for local St. Louis students to attend Harris-Stowe State University, a historically black college and university (HBCU) dedicated to providing affordable, quality higher education to underserved populations in a friendly and inspiring environment.

This remarkable event is brought to you by Derrty Entertainment and SYNERGY Productions LLC. For more information, visit www.blackwhiteballstl.com.