ST. LOUIS — Nelly is blending “southern swagger and heartland hustle” with a new alcoholic drink called MoShine. The 60-proof corn-based moonshine comes in peach and passion fruit flavors and is meant to be consumed by the shot, or mixed into drinks.

“I’m taking a country tradition and mixing it up for everyone to enjoy,” states Nelly in a press release.

The spirit is made in collaboration with Piedmont Distillers. They say it mixes well with lemon-lime soda, sweet tea, lemonade, and energy drinks.

MoShine premiered at an American wine and spirits industry convention with celebrity guests. Nelly treated attendees to a performance of some of his biggest chart-topping hits. The drink is now being rolled out across the country. It can also be ordered online at DrinkMoShine.com.