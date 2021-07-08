‘Network security incident’ shuts down Joplin city computers

A man types on a computer keyboard in this photo illustration. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Joplin officials say a “network security incident” shut down the city’s computer system. The city’s online and phone services were down early Wednesday and were still not operating Thursday afternoon.

City spokeswoman Lynn Onstot said the city called in law enforcement and a professional cybersecurity firm after isolating the affected systems.

City officials said the Joplin’s 911 emergency system continues to operate and the shutdown has not affected police, fire or other emergency services. Services such as online bill paying and public transportation were affected.

Onstot says as the system comes back online, the city will look for ways to enhance its existing security measures.