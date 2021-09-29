Network security issues cause concerns for students in Hazelwood School District

HAZELWOOD, Mo – The Hazelwood School District identified and confirmed a computer network security issue that has impacted key systems throughout the district.

The district suspected foul play as early as Monday, and an announcement was emailed out to students and parents on Wednesday.



The statement said, in part, “As soon as we began to see unusual activity, our Technology Department shut down all network systems resulting in an interruption in services.”



Key systems including District Wi-Fi, HSD Community Health Dashboard, Transportation, IFAS, Google, and Student Information have been impacted by the interruption.



The district said they are working to secure the network. They predict the network interruption could continue through at least Thursday morning.



Law enforcement has been notified, and HSD is working with a third-party specialist in an ongoing investigation into the matter.

“We have taken steps to secure the network, and we are working diligently to restore our systems in the most secure manner possible. Additionally, we have informed law enforcement, and we are working with third-party specialists in the ongoing investigation,” according to the district.

