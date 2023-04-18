ST. LOUIS – It’s the start of a new era for the St. Louis Board of Alderman.

Tuesday, the board shrinks in half from 28 aldermen to 14. It marks the end of a 109-year run of the city of St. Louis having 28 wards.

Things will begin at 9:00 a.m. Mayor Tishaura Jones will start by provide remarks ahead of the inauguration ceremony for the new board of aldermen. She’s expected to speak about the importance of continuing collaboration and communication.

The board is reducing in size from 28 to 14 members. About half consider themselves to be progressives.

According to FOX 2’s reporting partners at KMOX, outgoing moderate democrat, Jack Coatar, said the amount of progressives on the board concerns him. Outgoing progressive alderman, Annie Rice, shared that the new wave of progressives is a good thing for the city.

After the mayor speaks, the inauguration of Board of Alderman President Megan Green and the newly-elected board will happen at around 9:30 a.m. Ten incumbent members and four newly-elected members will take the oath of office.

Then they will take their seats in council chambers for their first meeting of the 2023-2024 session on the second floor of City Hall, where there will be half as many desks than the previous session.

The inauguration will be taking place here inside the St. Louis City Hall rotunda, on Tucker Boulevard and Market Street. This event is open to the public and does not require an RSVP.