CLAYTON, Mo. — Construction of a new 14-story building called Forsyth Pointe in Clayton is now complete. Tenants, including Clayton based manufacturing technology supply company Barry-Wehmiller, will start moving in soon. The 226,000 square foot building is located at the intersection of Forsyth and Brentwood boulevards, across from Shaw Park.

There is currently 102,520 square feet of office space available for lease. The open floor plans feature column free design and 14-foot ceilings with glass curtain walls. The large lobby features a video wall plus 13,000 square feet of street-level retail and restaurant space.

There is an acre of green space on the 7th floor. The garden terrace includes a fire pit, seating, and a fitness center. The building features five levels of covered parking and electric vehicle charging stations.