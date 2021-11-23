New 14 ward map to be voted on by St. Louis Board of Aldermen

ST. LOUIS – A new fourteen ward map has made its way to the full Board of Aldermen in St. Louis City. The Legislation Committee passed Board Bill 101 out of committee yesterday.

There are seven African-American majority population wards and seven White majority population wards. The goal of Board Bill 101 was to meet all federal and state guidelines and to also try to keep as many neighborhoods as whole and intact as possible.

Each ward has approximately 21,540 residents. It also meets the requirements of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, keeps communities of interest together, and it meets redistricting compactness standards.

The committee adopted map is nearly identical to the fifth version map which was released on November 18, 2021.

Residents had the opportunity to give their public comment after the proposed maps were released.

Before the bill is perfected there will be ward numbers assigned to each ward through a random public drawing.

The full Board of Aldermen will meet Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m.