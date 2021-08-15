New ADA-accessible playground opens in Sunset Hills

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – A new playground is opening Sunday, offering equal fun for all abilities and an all-inclusive experience.

They broke ground for the new Watson Trail Park playground last year in 2020. A number of people were involved in this project, such as Rob and Sally Rains and their Rainbow for Kids non-profit, the city of Sunset Hills, and former St. Louis Cardinals Manager, Whitey Hertzog.

For 21 years, the non-profit organization Rainbow for Kids has raised money for families of children with cancer and projects like what’s to come in the next few months.

Working together, Rainbow for Kids and Herzog, decided on the ambitious Watson Park ADA accessible playground.



With seed money from Rainbows for Kids and the Whitey Herzog Foundation, a groundswell began.



The city of Sunset Hills was awarded a $370,000 grant to expand the Watson Trail Park Playground.

The ADA-accessible playground will offer features for people with disabilities, including wheelchair-accessible swings and merry-go-round.