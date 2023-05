ST. CHARLES, Mo – A new Aldi grocery store opened in St. Charles today at 9 a.m. The store will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1095 Regency Parkway in St. Charles.

During the opening weekend, May 4–7, shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card.

Rob Jeffries, O’Fallon regional vice president for Aldi said, “We have served this community for more than 17 years and are excited to continue to offer St. Charles residents an affordable way of shopping.”