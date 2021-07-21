New all-inclusive playground to be built in Forest Park, set to open this fall

ST. LOUIS – An all-inclusive and accessible playground is planned for Forest Park. Construction is set to begin later this month.

The playground will be located along Oakland Avenue on Forest Park’s southern edge.

It will have an accessible and inclusive play environment for children of all ages, safe and durable equipment, safety surfacing, an ADA accessible path, a picnic table, natural wood elements, and opportunities for education and interpretive play, according to a press release.

Oakland Playground also will include turtle-themed elements such as a stump turtle and a slide. The designs were based on ideas and feedback from area community members who participated in online and in-person surveys and discovery sessions, the press release states.

“Forest Park has long been a great place to bring children of all ages, and Oakland Playground will add something new for families in a less-traveled part of the Park,” said Lesley S. Hoffarth, president and executive director of Forest Park Forever.

“I would like to thank our city of St. Louis partners on another terrific project together and the generous Forest Park Forever donors who made this playground possible.”

The new playground is expected to be completed by fall. It will replace a 1960s-era playground located in the same area, according to the press release.

“This Oakland Playground project comes on the heels of recent renovations to Forest Park’s Variety Wonderland Playground and the opening of the park’s new Anne O’C. Albrecht Nature Playscape,” said Greg Hayes, director of Parks, Recreation & Forestry for the city of St. Louis.

“We know how much families enjoy these free amenities in Forest Park, and I look forward to celebrating the opening of this latest project with the public this fall.”

The work for Oakland Playground has been a collaborative effort between Forest Park Forever and the city of St. Louis.

“Forest Park Forever would like to thank the generous donors who supported this project,” the press release states.

Community members can keep track of the playground’s progress online.