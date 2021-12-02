New alternative-protein manufacturing facility opens in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A manufacturing company opened an alternative-protein facility in St. Louis.

ICL Specialty Products held a private preview and dedication Thursday of the new 10,000-square-foot facility located at 8201 Idaho Avenue.

The manufacturing facility will make a plant-based meat substitute used by food companies, food-service distributors, restaurants, and grocery chains, according to a press release.

“The $18 million investment represents an expansion of ICL’s global Food Specialties portfolio and the company’s focus on developing healthier and more sustainable food products,” the press release states.

“ICL’s Food Specialties business brings more than 75 years of experience to the food industry. The company, which is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, has offices and facilities across the St. Louis region and around the globe.”

