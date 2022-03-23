MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A new $45 million project is complete and ready for move-in.

Holland construction services finished “The Flats”, a new apartment complex at Dorsett Ridge in Maryland Heights, right behind the Schnucks.

Pier Property Group developed the 214 luxury apartment unit building, and is now leasing.



“The Flats” includes a resort-style pool, outdoor game surface, efficient floor plans, and more. The development also features a 315 car parking deck on the back of the site.

Take a tour of “The Flats” today.