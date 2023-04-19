ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The Dardenne Prairie Board of Aldermen approved a new apartment complex Wednesday despite strong concerns from residents.

The new four-story apartment building will sit at the corner of Bryan and Feise roads. It will hold 190 apartments along with shops and restaurants. Funding for the project is coming from $68 million in bonds.

The Wentzville School District superintendent, Dr. Danielle Tormala, addressed the concerns at Wednesday’s meeting over the 12-year abatement period. She said that after discussions with the developer, the district is supporting the development.

“Our biggest concern from the school district was to protect that revenue as best we can,” Tormala said. “So we have come to an agreement that will allow for some of that revenue to be contributed back to the district and also an agreement around conversations for any future developments, we will be at the table.”