New apartments and retail stores planned for an underutilized section of Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – Big changes are coming to the Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood of St. Louis with the groundbreaking of a $90 million development near Forest Park.

The development, which the Bi-State Development Agency owns, hopes to capitalize on nearby public transit.

“This is one of these situations here in building community and partnerships, we figure out how do we capitalize on these assets to change our city, to change our neighborhood, and to change what is happening in this city,” Bi-State Development President and CEO Taulby Roach said.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and members of the board of aldermen joined Roach and the developer—Tegethoff Development—for the groundbreaking.

The Expo at Forest Park will include 285 market-rate apartments. The developer had no immediate word on the rent prices. There’s also 30,000-square feet of retail space. It’s located within walking distance of the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Metro Station. Officials say the development will improve transit security, provide new access and amenities, and enhance the overall experience for Metro riders.

“Right here the new name Expo at Forest Park is very apt,” Krewson said. “I just heard this morning that the pool deck is going to be overlooking Forest Park so that sounds pretty lovely on a day like today, doesn’t it?”

Expo at the Park is slated to open in 2022.