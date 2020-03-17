New bill would create food security task force in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - House Assistant Minority Leader Rep. Tommie Pierson Jr. recently presented HB 2108 before the House Agriculture Committee. The bill would create the Missouri Food Security Task Force. The objective would be to identify ways to ensure Missourians have access to nutritional food.

“When someone is hungry, it affects how they relate to people, it affects how they learn, it affects just all areas of their lives,” Pierson said.

He believes the task force could help Missourians and save the state money if it can identify ways to create greater access to nutritional food. Pierson said, “If we can address the issue head-on and upfront, then it has the ability to save the state money as it relates to health bills and healthcare-related issues.”

Several witnesses testified in favor of the bill, including Scott Penman who spoke on behalf of the non-profit Operation Food Search. He told the committee, “We think that there are actually some ways we might just be able to better access what resources we have now for our populations as well as looking at where we need additional resources.”

Pierson said families in both urban and rural parts of the state struggle to have access to nutritious foods. He said, “I’m hoping that this task force can come together to really put forth some good policy in regards to tackling food insecurity in the state of Missouri.”

The bill would require the task force to present its findings by August 28th, 2021.

Read HB 2108.