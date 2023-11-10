ST. LOUIS – Generald Wilson, a St. Louis native and retired U.S. Navy Petty Officer of the first-class, is well-known for his performances of “God Bless America” and “The Star-Spangled Banner” at sporting events nationwide.

Ahead of Veterans Day, there’s now a keepsake that honors his career.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a limited-edition bobblehead Thursday of Generald Wilson, which includes a button that plays an audio clip of him singing the National Anthem.

Generald Wilson bobblehead. (Courtesy: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

“I was like, ‘Wow, it’s happening,'” recalled Wilson. “When they actually pushed it out, I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness! I have my own bobblehead. That’s crazy.’”

Wilson has delivered performances at nearly 1,000 sporting events and some of the biggest stages in sports, including the NBA finals, NFL playoff games, NCAA Championships, and more. He’s even sung in front of tens of thousands at Busch Stadium and the Enterprise Center before high-stakes Cardinals and Blues games.

Before his bobblehead came to be, Wilson contacted the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum to get a bobblehead as a gift for his friend. The Hall of Fame had something else in mind.

“They looked me up, and two days later they were like ‘We wanna do a bobblehead of you.’ And I was like, ‘Are you serious?'” said Wilson.

Wilson earned more opportunities to sing the National Anthem after connecting with the late St. Louis Rams owner Georgia Frontiere in 1998. That year, he sang during the Missouri Athletic Club’s Jack Buck Awards ceremony.

“She was there with her crew at a table, and I was there,” said Wilson. “I sung, and she invited me over to her table. She said, ‘How would like to sing for the Rams?’ And I was like, ‘I would love to.’ And she reached over to her assistant and said, book him for Sunday.”

The bobblehead features Wilson in his Navy uniform and holding a microphone. Only 2,023 bobbleheads of him will be sold. They are available for $30 online.

