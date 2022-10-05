MISSOURI – Up-and-coming medical practitioners might have better training tools with the help of the University of Missouri School of Medicine.

The School of Medicine is creating new models from scratch with the help of the Sheldon Clinical Simulation Center’s Damon Coyle.

The goal is to give future doctors and nurses better training and resources so they can deliver the best possible care to patients.

Dena Higbee, the School of Medicine’s director of simulation services, was trying to figure out how to give medical and nursing students the best training without blowing up her budget.

When Higbee approached Coyle about working for her, it was a perfect opportunity to use his talents for a higher purpose.

Coyle started by making trainers that MU nursing students could use at home to practice inserting catheters and giving injections. As word got around about his skills, requests started rolling in.

With a few trips to Menard’s for supplies, some trial-and-error in the lab, and feedback from the MU experts who would be using the products, Coyle realized he could create a wide variety of realistic task trainers at a reasonable cost.

Higbee and Coyle are excited about the possibility that products created at MU could help future doctors and nurses around the world provide better care to patients.

