BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – An interim prosecutor for Boone County, Missouri was sworn in this weekend hours after the previous prosecutor was found dead.

Dan Knight was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound at his Columbia, Missouri home Saturday morning. Officers don’t suspect foul play, and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

His top assistant, Nick Komoroski, was sworn in to be the interim prosecutor Sunday. He will hold that position until Governor Mike Parson appoints a replacement.