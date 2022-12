ST. LOUIS – The former Eat Rite Diner in south St. Louis has a new look and new name.



The well-known building, located in the 600 block of Choteau Avenue, is now home to Fleur STL. The eatery will mainly offer several breakfast and lunch, and everything is made from scratch.

New owners say they are happy to offer St. Louis a chef-driven brunch concept. For more information on the new restaurant, click here.