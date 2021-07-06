New campaign to combat COVID vaccine hesitancy in African Americans in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS– The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is launching a new public education campaign focusing on vaccine hesitancy in the African American community.

The campaign is in partnership with the National Urban League, the National Action Network, and the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

St. Louis City health director Dr. Fred Echols will also provide information on the latest Delta variant and the urgency of addressing hesitancy to prevent further outbreaks.

