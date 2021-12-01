New cannabis manufacturing facility to open in St. Louis this month

A picture taken on June 5, 2019 shows a female cannabis plant in a grow room at the “Hemp Embassy” store in Milan, one of the first shops in Italy dedicated to cannabis. (MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – A Michigan-based company will open a new cannabis manufacturing facility in St. Louis starting this month.

C3 Industries is a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company with headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan, according to a press release.

The 15,000-square-foot facility will produce high-quality concentrates and cartridges under the company’s brand “Galactic Meds.” Those products will be made available for sale early next year.

C3 has partnered with Kiva Confections to bring its “award-winning,” premium edible brands to Missouri, including Lost Farm gummies, Camino gummies, Petra mints, Terra chocolate bites, and Kiva Bars. The Kiva line will be launched sometime next year, according to the press release.

The St. Louis facility also will produce C3’s own line of cannabis concentrates, cartridges, and pre-rolls called “Cloud Cover Cannabis,” beginning late next year.

“Products manufactured in this facility will supply dispensary locations across the state of Missouri, including C3’s five High Profile Cannabis Shop locations in St. Charles, Columbia, St. Robert, Cape Girardeau, and Sunset Hills,” the press release states.

In 2018, C3 began production operations in a 36,000-square-foot indoor cultivation and manufacturing facility in Portland, Oregon. Within six months, the company’s “Cloud Cover Cannabis” premium indoor flower brand became one of Oregon’s top cannabis brands.

The company then launched facilities in Michigan and Massachusetts this past October.

“C3 is proud of our track record of working closely with the communities in which we operate facilities, supporting local organizations, and employing local residents, and St. Louis will be no exception,” C3 Industries CEO Ankur Rungta said in the press release.

“Our partnership with Kiva, one of the country’s most popular cannabis brands, is a testament to our expert manufacturing capabilities and is an exciting milestone for C3. We look forward to producing best-in-class cannabis products in the new facility and supplying Missouri dispensaries with a portfolio of best-selling products across all categories.”