ST. LOUIS – Imo’s Holding Company of Imo’s Pizza announced a new chief executive officer Wednesday. Mark Miner has assumed the role.

Miner is replacing Carl Imo, who has been president since 2014. Previously, he was the senior vice president of operations and senior vice president of sales for Arcobasso Foods/Golding Farms Foods, Inc., a company that he is also a part owner of.

“I’m excited to join one of St. Louis’ most-iconic brands and help continue to grow the company Ed and Margie Imo started with a single restaurant nearly 60 years ago,” Miner said in a news release. “The Imo’s Pizza brand is synonymous with St. Louis-style pizza, yet its appeal has spread far beyond its hometown. Imo’s has expanded through its franchised restaurants, as well as products sold at retail, into three states. Our team is ready to take the brand to new heights.”

Also announced on Wednesday, Matt Pudlowski is the new chief administrative officer of Imo’s Holding Company. He was recently the vice president of finance for Golding Farms Foods, Inc.

“As our company continues its growth and evolution, Mark and Matt will help ensure the success of the Imo’s Pizza brand,” Imo’s co-founder Margie Imo said. “We recognize the company would not be what it is today without Carl’s vision and dedication, and we are grateful to his enormous contribution.”

The company has 99 restaurants in Missouri, Illinois, and Kansas, and sells more than 17 products in grocery stores.