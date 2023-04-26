ST. LOUIS – A Franklin County, Missouri, man previously accused of crossing state lines with the intention of having sex with a child is facing a new federal charge involving a minor.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Scott Arnold-Micke, 46, was indicted March 22 on one count of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. He pleaded not guilty to that charge during a prior court appearance.

According to the indictment, that between spring 2018 and fall 2020, Arnold-Micke took a child as young as 11 across state lines to have sex.

On April 19, a federal grand jury handed down a superseding indictment charging Arnold-Micke with another count of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. This crime occurred from summer 2020 through February 2022, and involved a 16-year-old.

The superseding indictment also includes a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, which alleges Arnold-Micke traveled through Phelps County on or about March 24 with a gun in his vehicle.

Federal prosecutors previously accused Arnold-Micke of sexually assaulting several children, and traveling to seven states with minors in order to have sex with them. They claim one victim had teeth knocked out of their mouth after refusing to have sex with Arnold-Micke.

Other potential victims are asked to contact the FBI St. Louis Office at 314-589-2500 or the Rolla Police Department at 573-308-1213.