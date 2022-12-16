A homicide suspect accused of leading a high-speed police chase Thursday morning in St. Louis now faces a new charge tied to the pursuit.

Federal prosecutors have charged Anthony L. Rogers, 35, with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, officers chased a SUV from south St. Louis County into St. Louis City. Rogers is the accused driver, and there were several attempts to stop the vehicle using spike strips.

The high-speed chase on I-55 then went into the city of St. Louis. The SUV then got onto westbound I-70 in north St. Louis and eventually stopped off of the interstate near Riverview.

According to a criminal complaint, police were looking for Rogers and the SUV in connection with a Nov. 30 homicide in St. Louis City. Police say Rogers refused to pull over after police spotted the Yukon.

Rogers reportedly threw out a Glock 9mm pistol out of the window during the pursuit and the pistol’s magazine before he entered Interstate 70, per the criminal complaint.

Rogers faces up to 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both if convicted on the firearms charge. Prosecutors have not yet filed any other charges in the chase investigation.