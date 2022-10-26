PIKE COUNTY, Mo. – A small-town police chief in Eastern Missouri, accused in two overdoses in his town, now faces six felonies in Pike County.

Prosecutors filed additional charges Tuesday against Louisiana Police Chief William Jones. He is now on trial for second-degree drug trafficking, tampering with physical evidence and stealing a controlled substance, among other charges.

Jones and his girlfriend Alexis Thone were arrested last week after two brothers overdosed inside Jones’ home. One of them survived after receiving Narcan, the other died inside the home.

According to a police statement, Jones, Thone, her two brothers and an off-duty officer were at the home on the night of the overdoses. The woman found her brother in a bedroom and yelled for help. The off-duty officer called the non-emergency phone number to report his death. The other brother overdosed in another bedroom, but was revived by Narcan.

Documents revealed several suspicious items inside from Jones’ home, including capsules, pipes, scales, and other drug paraphernalia.

Jones was named the city’s police chief in Dec. 2020. He is jailed in Pike County on a $100,000 bond and is next scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2, per Missouri court records.

Jones’ charges includes six felonies and one misdemeanor, per Missouri court records:

Second-degree trafficking drugs

Tampering with evidence in a felony investigation (two counts)

Possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Stealing of a controlled substance

Louisiana is located along the Mississippi River in Pike County. It is approximately 85 miles northwest of St. Louis.