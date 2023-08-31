ST. LOUIS — The new tasting room location for 4 Hands Brewery is opening today at The District in Chesterfield. The location will include 25 drafts that are available year-round. They will have seasonal beers, hard seltzers, canned cocktails, and the option to purchase Withered Oak blended whiskey.

The brewery’s new location has a free, family-friendly arcade area with TVs and projectors that will show local sports. They also have a private event space, an oversized patio, and food from their culinary partner, Hi Pointe Drive-In. The new tasting room is located at 17081 North Outer 40 Road in Chesterfield.